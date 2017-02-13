Carmelo Anthony may decline All-Star invite to ‘get away from everything’

Carmelo Anthony was not selected for this year’s All-Star Game, and it sounds like he would decline if asked to be an injury replacement.

Anthony is in his 14th NBA season. He has been an All-Star nine times, including a run of seven consecutive seasons from 2010 through 2016. This year, others received the honor, providing Anthony a break he hasn’t had in quite a while.

With Kevin Love dealing with knee discomfort, Anthony could be a potential replacement. The Knicks star he would consider replacing Love, but would prefer to use the time to get away.

“I got plans,” Anthony said, via the NY Daily News. “I would love to take this break and just utilize this break and my body and my mind and just get away from everything. I could utilize this break. If they call me I’d consider it. But I would love to utilize this break.”

To say Anthony has dealt with a lot so far this season would be an understatement. He’s had to deal with Phil Jackson trying his best to push him out of New York seemingly every day. There have also been the constant trade rumors about him ending up with either the Clippers or Cavaliers.

For what it’s worth, Anthony has handled everything thrown at him about as well as you could ask for. Not being chosen for this year’s All-Star Game could end up being a blessing in disguise for Anthony. He seems adamant about staying with the Knicks and the rest could be beneficial in helping the franchise return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

