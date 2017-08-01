Report: Carmelo Anthony no longer willing to waive no-trade clause for Cavs

The New York Knicks are still open to trading Carmelo Anthony, but moving a player is no easy task when you’re only negotiating with one other team.

Earlier in the offseason, reports claimed Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Houston Rockets. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, that has since changed with all the drama that is going on with the Cavs.

“A stalemate has ensued as sources indicate Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rockets,” Berman wrote Monday. “Not even Cleveland, which is in turmoil, is good enough for Anthony as the Cavaliers are dealing with Kyrie Irving’s trade demand.”

Anthony wants to contend for a title, and there’s no telling if the Cavs will even end up being the best team in the Eastern Conference if they’re forced to deal Irving. The Boston Celtics, who were the second-best team in the East last year, added Gordon Hayward this summer. Cleveland should get a boost from Derrick Rose if the former NBA MVP can stay healthy, but replacing Irving with Rose would not be ideal, to say the least.

As Berman notes, the Knicks are not going to trade Anthony to the Rockets unless they get a package they are satisfied with. Since Houston gave up the types of picks and players the Knicks might be seeking when they acquired Chris Paul, any deal would likely have to involve a third or fourth team.

At least one other team recently emerged as a possible suitor for Anthony, but Carmelo seems intent on teaming up with Paul and James Harden. If he can’t have that, he’d probably rather stay close to his 10-year-old son in New York.