Report: Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause for Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have apparently been voted off the Me7o Island.

In an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Carmelo Anthony is not considering waiving his no-trade clause to join the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Portland’s players are reaching out to Melo,” said Wojnarowski, per Jared Cowley of KGW. “Portland would love to get involved in this and become a team Melo would consider … They’d like for Carmelo to waive his no-trade and go to Portland, but right now, that’s not something Melo’s considering.”

One of Portland’s stars has indeed been making public appeals for Anthony to join the team, but the 10-time All-Star is still holding out hope for a move to Houston. The Blazers were always a dark horse to begin with, and it sounds like Anthony will only green-light a move to one Western Conference team.