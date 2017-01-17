Report: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson had ‘contentious’ meeting

Carmelo Anthony met with New York Knicks president Phil Jackson on Tuesday, and early indications are that the two men did not make much progress in working out their differences.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Anthony and Jackson had a face-to-face conversation during which Jackson asked Carmelo if he wants to remain with the Knicks. The meeting was described as “contentious.”

Phil Jackson met with Carmelo Anthony today and asked him if he wanted to remain with the Knicks, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

One source described the meeting as far more contentious than previous sit downs between Jackson and Anthony. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

Anthony has said numerous times in the past that he wants to stay in New York, and Shelburne added that the 32-year-old did not discuss with Jackson any specific teams that he might waive his no-trade clause for. A previous report indicated that there are only two teams Anthony would approve a trade to.

Even if Anthony truly does want to remain with the Knicks, it seems like the working relationship between him and Jackson has reached a breaking point. It’s possible Jackson could be ready to move on from Anthony so he can start rebuilding the team, which would explain why he has made unflattering remarks about Carmelo publicly.

Anthony reiterated last week that he is not seeking a trade, but he seemed to change his tune after a close friend of Jackson’s criticized him in a column. A trade may end up being the only viable solution for both sides.