Report: Carmelo Anthony refusing to let Phil Jackson push him out of New York

If Phil Jackson’s public criticisms are meant to push Carmelo Anthony out of New York, they’re ultimately doing the opposite.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Jackson’s public attempts to pressure Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause are actually strengthening the player’s resolve to stay in New York.

“[Jackson’s] underestimating ‘Melo’s willingness to stay,” a source close to Anthony said.

Jackson’s latest shot came on Twitter, in which he alluded to a Bleacher Report column critical of Anthony and seemed to compare the player to journeyman Michael Graham.

Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 7, 2017

It hasn’t worked, and it doesn’t sound as if it’s about to start. Per Wojnarowski, Anthony has privately informed teammates he is not letting Jackson push him out of town. Had Jackson simply told Anthony face-to-face that the organization wanted to move in a different direction, he may have been open to a move, but the public criticisms have ruined the relationship and eliminated that option.

It doesn’t help that interest in Anthony has reportedly been lukewarm. The Boston Celtics prefer to pursue players such as Jimmy Butler or Paul George, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are only willing to offer role players in return.

Jackson’s approach is backfiring, and possibly in more ways than just this. However he thinks this issue should be dealt with, it seems he’s going about it in the wrong way if he wants to accomplish what he set out to.