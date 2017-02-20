Report: Carmelo Anthony prefers trade to Clippers or Lakers

With the NBA trade deadline just three days away, it appears highly unlikely that Carmelo Anthony will be traded. But if the New York Knicks do make a last-ditch effort to move the 32-year-old superstar, they may only bother calling two other teams.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the odds are “heavily against” the Knicks trading Anthony by Thursday. Anthony has maintained that the team has not approached him about waiving his no-trade clause, and Berman’s sources say Carmelo would likely only consider accepting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers or Lakers.

Knicks general manager Steve Mills was in New Orleans for the All-Star Game over the weekend, but he did not meet with Anthony to discuss any potential deals.

“Leave it like that,” Anthony said Sunday. “Things I’m dealing with, it’s good not to hear me in the media like that. This weekend was more about focusing on this weekend, having fun and getting away from that for a couple of days. I was in the moment just focusing on being here.”

Anthony has repeatedly said that he wants to stay in New York. A lot of that has to do with his family being comfortable there, and it would not be a surprise if marketing and his personal brand were also considerations. That would help explain why his preference is to go to L.A. if he leaves the Knicks.

It seems like Knicks president Phil Jackson is ready to move on from Carmelo, which became even more evident when the Zen Master sent this tweet. However, Anthony could wait to see if either Jackson or the Knicks will opt out of the contract they have with each other this offseason. Should Jackson part ways with the team, Anthony might have a better chance of sticking around.