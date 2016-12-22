Carmelo Anthony takes high road in response to George Karl

Carmelo Anthony has responded to the criticism he received from his former head coach George Karl by taking the high road.

Anthony was asked after the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-95 on Thursday night for a response to Karl, who criticized the forward in his new book. Anthony said he was “past being disappointed” by Karl.

Carmelo Anthony takes the high road when talking about George Karl's book. "I just hope he finds happiness in whatever he's doing." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2016

Carmelo on George Karl: "I'm past being disappointed… I just hope he finds happiness. Hopefully his book will bring him happiness." — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 23, 2016

Anthony also was happy that his former teammates backed him.

Carmelo Anthony was pleased old teammates like JR & Kenyon stuck up for him. "I never knew I was a – what's the word? — conundrum," he said — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2016

One of those teammates was Reggie Evans, who fired back at Karl.

Kenyon Martin, a teammate of ‘Melo’s in Denver, had an even stronger response to Karl.

In his new book “Furious George,” Karl, who coached Anthony for five-plus seasons with the Nuggets, expressed frustration with Anthony for not playing defense and for wanting the spotlight on offense. Karl also had criticism for Smith and Martin’s behavior and ascribed it to them not having a father during their upbringing.

Now that he’s 32 years old and more mature, Anthony probably doesn’t think it’s worth getting into a squabble with someone from his past.