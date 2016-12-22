Ad Unit
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Carmelo Anthony takes high road in response to George Karl

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has responded to the criticism he received from his former head coach George Karl by taking the high road.

Anthony was asked after the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-95 on Thursday night for a response to Karl, who criticized the forward in his new book. Anthony said he was “past being disappointed” by Karl.

Anthony also was happy that his former teammates backed him.

One of those teammates was Reggie Evans, who fired back at Karl.

Kenyon Martin, a teammate of ‘Melo’s in Denver, had an even stronger response to Karl.

In his new book “Furious George,” Karl, who coached Anthony for five-plus seasons with the Nuggets, expressed frustration with Anthony for not playing defense and for wanting the spotlight on offense. Karl also had criticism for Smith and Martin’s behavior and ascribed it to them not having a father during their upbringing.

Now that he’s 32 years old and more mature, Anthony probably doesn’t think it’s worth getting into a squabble with someone from his past.


