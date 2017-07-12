Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Report: Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘at the two-yard line’

July 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony appears closer than ever to leaving the New York Knicks.

According to Frank Isola and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, a four-team trade that would see Anthony land with the Houston Rockets is “at the two-yard line.”

There is a caution, however, to remember that these things are never done until they’re made official. There are so many moving parts in a four-team deal that any little detail being amiss can cause the entire trade to fall through.

The report states that a fourth team was needed as the Knicks are uninterested in Houston’s Ryan Anderson as a trade chip.

Talks about a four-team deal were first reported Wednesday morning. It does appear that discussions have progressed since then.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus