Report: Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘at the two-yard line’

Carmelo Anthony appears closer than ever to leaving the New York Knicks.

According to Frank Isola and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, a four-team trade that would see Anthony land with the Houston Rockets is “at the two-yard line.”

There is a caution, however, to remember that these things are never done until they’re made official. There are so many moving parts in a four-team deal that any little detail being amiss can cause the entire trade to fall through.

The report states that a fourth team was needed as the Knicks are uninterested in Houston’s Ryan Anderson as a trade chip.

Talks about a four-team deal were first reported Wednesday morning. It does appear that discussions have progressed since then.