Carmelo Anthony takes shot at Knicks when asked about Thunder not meeting expectations

While the Thunder are a disappointing 8-11 to start the season, star forward Carmelo Anthony still thinks that the grass is much greener in Oklahoma City.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Anthony was asked if he had ever played on a team that failed to meet expectations like the Thunder have so far.

“You watch the last couple of seasons?” he replied, referencing his time with the Knicks, per Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript. “There’s your answer.

“I haven’t had the talent, you know, in that regard,” added the 10-time All-Star. “I haven’t had the talent, in defense of that.”

Anthony has had a hard time resisting opportunities to shade the Knicks since he was traded to Oklahoma City. But in fairness, he does add that he has never had the roster talent that he currently has on the Thunder, and that is probably why the magnifying glass has gotten a lot bigger this season.