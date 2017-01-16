Carmelo Anthony says he has not talked with Phil Jackson

Carmelo Anthony has been the subject of trade speculation ever since an article was published by a Phil Jackson confidant mentioned some potential trade destinations. But the New York Knicks forward has not actually talked with Jackson since then.

According to Newsday, Anthony said on Monday that he has not talked with Jackson or anyone in the Knicks’ front office about his future with the team. As far as he’s concerned, Anthony is happy in New York.

“Regardless of what’s going on that’s surrounding this team, any talk, anything I’ve still showed that by me being here, coming to work, being professional, got to answer you guys’ questions every day, got to deal with you all, I still remain positive about that. I don’t think I have to prove that to anybody,” Anthony said via Newsday.

Charley Rosen, who ghost-wrote Jackson’s “More than a Game” book, wrote in a column Sunday that Anthony has “outlived his usefulness in New York.” Anthony took that to be an extension of Jackson’s feelings. Rosen also said he believed Anthony would approve trades to the Clippers or Cavaliers. That trade info is what has Anthony thinking Jackson wants to get rid of him.

Anthony seems happy in New York even if the team might want to move on without him. One big obstacle for the franchise is that ‘Melo has a no-trade clause.