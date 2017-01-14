Report: Carmelo Anthony went on tirade in locker room after Knicks’ loss to 76ers

What has been a frustrating season for Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks apparently reached a breaking point last Wednesday.

After the Knicks’ last second loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, a game in which the team blew a 10-point lead with 2:30 remaining, Anthony reportedly went on a tirade in the locker room, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

A source said Anthony called out his teammates for blowing the lead to the Sixers, and also vented about not getting a touch on the team’s final possession. Kristaps Porzingis took an airballed three-pointer instead, which allowed Philadelphia the quick break that allowed them to score at the buzzer and win by one.

Anthony was visibly frustrated on the court after the buzzer sounded, and one of his confidants told Isola “that was as down as I’ve ever seen him after a game.”

The same source corroborated previous reports, confirming Anthony has not considered waiving his no-trade clause and asking for a deal. It is indicated that he is, however, frustrated with the direction of the franchise and Phil Jackson’s inability to turn things around.

Things aren’t great with the Knicks right now, though a win Thursday night relieved some of the pressure. Tensions were still high during that win, though, with fans making their displeasure known with Anthony. However bad it is, the star forward appears content to gut it out and try to turn things around in New York.