Carmelo Anthony to replace Kevin Love in All-Star Game

With Kevin Love set to miss an extended period of time after knee surgery, his replacement on the Eastern Conference squad for the All-Star Game has been found.

After being named an All-Star for seven consecutive seasons, Carmelo Anthony was not selected to be a starter or reserve this year. He will, however, participate in Sunday’s game. ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting Anthony will go in place of Love.

The Knicks' Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Kevin Love as an Eastern Conference All-Star, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 16, 2017

Anthony recently indicated he was not sure if he would accept the invite if asked, saying he could use the time to get away. You can read his comments here. The Knicks star apparently had a change of mind and will now be heading to New Orleans this weekend instead of continuing with the plans he already had.