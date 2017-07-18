Carmelo Anthony has reportedly told Knicks he does not wish to return

The New York Knicks may want to pump the brakes on a Carmelo Anthony trade, but the player reportedly wants nothing of it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said in a SportsCenter appearance Tuesday that Anthony has made clear to the Knicks that he wants to be traded to the Houston Rockets and has no interest in re-integrating with his current franchise.

“Carmelo Anthony has made it clear to them, I want to go to Houston, I’m not interested in talking to you about being re-incorporated back into this New York roster,” Wojnarowski said, via Kurt Helin of ProBasketballTalk. “So what they’re trying to do… Steve Mills wouldn’t have ascended to this job in New York if he wasn’t politically savvy, he doesn’t want to get into a public war here with Carmelo Anthony, who they spent over a year trying to run out of town. Houston now is prepared that these talks could run through August, September, into the start of training camp.”

Anthony has made clear in the past that he is ready to move on. It sounds like this stalemate could last quite a while.