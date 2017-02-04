Carmelo Anthony wags finger at booing Knicks fans (Video)

Getting jeered by your own home fans? Sorry, but Carmelo Anthony isn’t about that life anymore.

In the second quarter of the New York Knicks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Anthony heard some audible boos from the Madison Square Garden faithful. After getting fouled, the nine-time All-Star proceeded to wag his finger at the crowd before he stepped to the free throw line.

Knicks fans have never been shy about letting their team hear it when they aren’t up to par (as Saturday’s big deficit and the team’s 21-30 record on the year would indicate). Anthony, in particular, has been a target of boos recently with all the rumors surrounding his potential departure from New York.

But given that the Knicks still fell to the Cavs by the final of 111-104 as Anthony finished with just 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting, let’s just say that it works better when the Knicks are being heckled by the opposing fans instead.

Video via NBA Reddit