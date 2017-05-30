Carmelo Anthony, wife La La reportedly nowhere close to divorce

If Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La are heading for a divorce, they are reportedly in no rush to get there.

According to TMZ, Carmelo and La La are in a “limbo stage” of their relationship but have no problem waiting to sort things out. The couple is apparently not looking to get back together, but they are committed to keeping things amicable for the sake of their 10-year-old son. One source told TMZ that “divorce isn’t on the horizon.”

While Anthony has been dogged by cheating rumors for years and the latest one is not pretty, all indications have been that he and La La are trying to keep things as civil as possible. A previous TMZ report claimed Carmelo is desperately trying to save the marriage, but that seems unlikely at this point.