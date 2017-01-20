Carmelo Anthony willing to waive no-trade clause

Carmelo Anthony wants to remain with the New York Knicks, but he would consider leaving if the team forces his hand.

In an interview with Al Iannazzone of Newsday published on Friday, Anthony said that his stance hasn’t changed with regard to his desire to stay in The Big Apple but now adds that he would think about waiving his no-trade clause if that was the desire of the front office.

“I think it will be more on the front office,” Anthony said. “I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

Anthony’s relationship with Knicks management, particularly with president Phil Jackson, seems to be nearing a breaking point. In spite of it all though, he has remained steadfast in his wish to stay with the team. But now it appears that the nine-time All-Star forward is wavering on his stance. When you consider reports like these on top of it, it sounds like Anthony may truly be living on borrowed time in New York.