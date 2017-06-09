Ad Unit
Cavaliers players reportedly bothered by Steph Curry celebration

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry squat

Well, you had to figure this was coming.

Sam Amico reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are bothered by Steph Curry’s odd celebration after Kevin Durant’s 3-pointer in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. He says the team will remember the gesture come Game 4:

After Durant made the game-clinching shot, Curry squatted down and did what many interpreted as a mock crap gesture on Cleveland’s court. When speaking with the media a day later, Curry denied doing anything like taking a dump on the court.

But when it comes to Cleveland and LeBron James, they don’t forget anything. There also was some subtle beef between Curry and LeBron already, so you could probably just add this to the list.


