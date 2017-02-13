Report: Cavaliers ‘concerned’ about Kevin Love knee injury

There is reportedly long-term concern over the health of Kevin Love’s left knee.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Love is seeking a second opinion on the pain in his knee, with the Cavaliers staying mum on the results of an MRI. The belief is this is a suggestion that the Cavaliers didn’t like what they saw in the results of those tests.

It’s not clear when Love hurt the knee, with Cavaliers sources saying only that it happened on the team’s recent four-game road trip.

“I would love to be able to tell you that he’ll miss three games and be back, but I can’t right now because we don’t know,” general manager David Griffin said.

“Always concerned when guys are going down,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “And we’re already limited as it is. Definitely concerned, but gotta see how he feels. Just, get evaluated tomorrow and see how he feels.”

We know Love will sit out at least one game. It sounds as though it may end up being a few more than that.