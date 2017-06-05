Report: Cavaliers to consider starting Iman Shumpert in Game 3

Things aren’t working out at all for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and they’re already pondering measures to try and turn things around.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Cavaliers are considering starting Iman Shumpert in Game 3 ahead of the struggling JR Smith in a bid to try to turn the series around. Smith took just two shots in Game 2 and failed to score, providing absolutely nothing for a Cleveland team that needed a boost.

Shumpert scored six points and added four rebounds and three assists, but he offered much more defensively against Kevin Durant. He did, however, need an IV after the game due to cramping he experienced in the second half.

The Cavaliers wanted more from Smith in Game 2, but ended up getting even less from him. It may cost him his starting position in Game 3.