Report: Cavaliers still do not have deal they like for Kyrie Irving

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still waiting for a team to knock their socks off with the right offer for point guard Kyrie Irving.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, in an appearance on ESPN Cleveland Wednesday, the Cavaliers have not yet received a good enough offer, at least by their standards, for their disgruntled guard.

Windy: "From what I understand, I don't think the Cavs have a deal they like…" — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 9, 2017

Cleveland will probably wait this out for a while — they can’t give up an asset like Irving, an All-Star guard, very easily. That said, if the Cavaliers have been unmoved by offers such as this one, it’s an indication that they’re demanding a very high price indeed.