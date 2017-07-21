Report: Cavaliers ‘disturbed’ Kyrie Irving trade request became public

Nothing is going the Cleveland Cavaliers’ way when it comes to the mess Kyrie Irving is putting them in.

According to Chris B. Haynes of ESPN, the Cavaliers are “disturbed” that news of Irving requesting a trade has gone public, fearing that it could impact trade talks.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland disturbed news about Kyrie Irving was made public out of fear it could impact trade value. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

News that Irving has requested a trade has blindsided the Cavaliers, and they are now evaluating how to proceed. Whatever they do, they already weren’t happy about Irving’s request. They’ll be even unhappier that this will becoming a public circus for the foreseeable future thanks to whoever leaked the news to the media.