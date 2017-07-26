Cavaliers GM: Kyrie Irving situation is ‘fluid,’ LeBron James rift ‘overblown’

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman fielded questions about Kyrie Irving’s future on Wednesday, downplaying reports of tension with LeBron James.

Altman, in his introductory press conference, called the Irving situation “fluid” and didn’t rule out the point guard staying with the Cavaliers despite his trade request.

Koby Altman calls the Cavs intent to trade Kyrie Irving "a fluid situation" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 26, 2017

Koby Altman says that reports of "animosity" between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are "overblown." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 26, 2017

Dan Gilbert on the possibility of Kyrie Irving returning to the fold brings up Kobe playing on Pluto & says "things happen, you never know" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 26, 2017

James has had to refute reports about his relationship with Irving, but the Cavaliers are at least willing to admit that something is not right. They’re also willing to dig their feet in and threaten to keep the point guard, which is about all they can do.