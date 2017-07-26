Ad Unit
Cavaliers GM: Kyrie Irving situation is ‘fluid,’ LeBron James rift ‘overblown’

July 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman fielded questions about Kyrie Irving’s future on Wednesday, downplaying reports of tension with LeBron James.

Altman, in his introductory press conference, called the Irving situation “fluid” and didn’t rule out the point guard staying with the Cavaliers despite his trade request.

James has had to refute reports about his relationship with Irving, but the Cavaliers are at least willing to admit that something is not right. They’re also willing to dig their feet in and threaten to keep the point guard, which is about all they can do.


