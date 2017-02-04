Report: Cavaliers interested in Jose Calderon, Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to pursue upgrades on the trade market.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Cavaliers are eyeing a number of potential upgrades, including Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jose Calderon, Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut, and Mavs point guard Deron Williams.

The problem is, as ever, Cleveland’s limited resources. Pulling off a trade will be difficult, if not impossible, due to the team’s general lack of depth and salary cap flexibility.

Making matters worse from the Cavaliers’ perspective is that, according to Stein, Williams and Bogut would not be very interested in a buyout after the trade deadline, eliminating a means by which Cleveland could get them on the team in a manageable way.

Bogut has made clear that he expects to be traded. It likely won’t be to the Cavaliers, though, who simply lack the resources to swing a deal of that magnitude without giving up something they would very much want to keep.

H/T ProBasketballTalk