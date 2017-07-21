Cavaliers will reportedly make Koby Altman permanent GM

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally closing in on a permanent general manager.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Koby Altman, formerly the assistant general manager to David Griffin, will be promoted to general manager permanently.

After extended talks, the hiring of Koby Altman as Cleveland's new GM is imminent, league sources tell ESPN. Altman was Cavs' assistant GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Altman has been Cleveland’s acting general manager since Griffin departed at the end of June.

Cleveland’s first choice for the role turned them down, so going back to Altman is perfectly logical for owner Dan Gilbert. The first item on Altman’s agenda will be figuring out how to deal with his reportedly unhappy superstar point guard.