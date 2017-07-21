Ad Unit
Friday, July 21, 2017

Cavaliers will reportedly make Koby Altman permanent GM

July 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally closing in on a permanent general manager.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Koby Altman, formerly the assistant general manager to David Griffin, will be promoted to general manager permanently.

Altman has been Cleveland’s acting general manager since Griffin departed at the end of June.

Cleveland’s first choice for the role turned them down, so going back to Altman is perfectly logical for owner Dan Gilbert. The first item on Altman’s agenda will be figuring out how to deal with his reportedly unhappy superstar point guard.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus