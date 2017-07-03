Ad Unit
Monday, July 3, 2017

Report: Cavaliers offered Chauncey Billups less money than ESPN

July 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly weren’t serious enough about Chauncey Billups to pay him more than his current ESPN gig does.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports reported Monday that the Cavaliers’ offer to Billups would have paid him less money than his current gig as an ESPN analyst gives him.

That’s pretty embarrassing for Cleveland. It’s unknown how much Billups makes at ESPN, but it is worth noting he signed a new multi-year deal with the network in May. Ultimately, after his rejection, they’re still searching for a new head of basketball operations.


Comments

