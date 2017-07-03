Report: Cavaliers offered Chauncey Billups less money than ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly weren’t serious enough about Chauncey Billups to pay him more than his current ESPN gig does.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports reported Monday that the Cavaliers’ offer to Billups would have paid him less money than his current gig as an ESPN analyst gives him.

Making Chauncey Billups' decision not to take Cavs front office job a tad easier, he received more money from ESPN, I'm told. https://t.co/aBWYn5tidn — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 3, 2017

That’s pretty embarrassing for Cleveland. It’s unknown how much Billups makes at ESPN, but it is worth noting he signed a new multi-year deal with the network in May. Ultimately, after his rejection, they’re still searching for a new head of basketball operations.