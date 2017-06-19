Report: Cavaliers would trade for Paul George without assurances of long-term stay

The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t demand loyalty from Paul George before entering into serious trade talks with the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Cavaliers are willing to enter into trade talks surrounding George without receiving any assurances that he would be open to a long-term stay. The team feels that their culture could convince George to consider a stay if he gets the chance to experience it.

This is all much easier said than done. The Cavaliers have little that would interest Indiana that they would be willing to part ways with, as they would not be keen to ship Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love to the Pacers without any long-term guarantee from George.

Still, the Cavaliers are quite clearly a threat, and there’s a reason the Lakers could be spurred into action if things seem like they’re progressing here. It will be one of the offseason’s most intriguing sagas.