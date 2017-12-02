Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers have had positive contact with Derrick Rose

The Derrick Rose situation in Cleveland seems to be inching closer to a resolution.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Saturday that the team has had positive contact with Rose, and though he would not divulge any further information, more information is coming Sunday.

Ty Lue said the Cavs have been in contact with Derrick Rose. Characterized it as positive. More information on Rose expected Sunday. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) December 2, 2017

Reports indicate that the injury-riddled Rose has been contemplating retirement. His discussions with the Cavaliers have been with the higher-ups if this is any indication, but it sounds like the Cavaliers are encouraged with what they’ve heard and are formulating a plan to move forward together.