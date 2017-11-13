Cavaliers take New York subway back from shootaround

Those riding the New York City subway on Monday may have gotten a bit of a surprise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers rode the subway back to their team hotel after their Monday shootaround — much to the enthusiasm of J.R. Smith and especially LeBron James, who was riding in New York for the first time.

In a second video from on the train, James seemed to be having a great time — as did a few surprised bystanders.

The Cavs are in town to take on the Knicks on Monday night. We wonder if they ran into any of these ads during their ride.