Cavaliers take New York subway back from shootaround
Those riding the New York City subway on Monday may have gotten a bit of a surprise.
The Cleveland Cavaliers rode the subway back to their team hotel after their Monday shootaround — much to the enthusiasm of J.R. Smith and especially LeBron James, who was riding in New York for the first time.
.@KingJames finally got to experience the NY subway (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/AHDjlocRm3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2017
In a second video from on the train, James seemed to be having a great time — as did a few surprised bystanders.
Hey @kingjames, is this seat taken?
(: @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/2hbzyescLy
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2017
The Cavs are in town to take on the Knicks on Monday night. We wonder if they ran into any of these ads during their ride.