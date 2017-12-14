Did Cavaliers troll Lonzo Ball with pregame music?

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers troll Lonzo Ball with their pregame music on Thursday night?

When the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers were warming up before Thursday night’s game in Cleveland, rapper Nas’ “New York State of Mind” was heard playing.

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers take the floor for warmups. The music in the background? Nas.#PettyWarz (h/t @pepitoz_) pic.twitter.com/f1DoeLv99B — J.Wob. Smith (@World_Wide_Wob) December 15, 2017

Now why would this be significant? Back in the first episode of the Ball family’s Facebook show, Lonzo threw some shade at Nas, who is a well respected rapper, by saying nobody listens to him anymore. The comment didn’t sit well with many, including Lil B, who cursed him as a result.

Maybe playing Nas was just a coincidence because, after all, Nas makes great music and who doesn’t want to hear it? But if the song was played intentionally to troll Lonzo, it wouldn’t be the first time a sports DJ did just that.