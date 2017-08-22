Cavs, Celtics complete Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a blockbuster trade that will see them swap All-Star point guards.

The Celtics will send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

In addition to being the biggest trade of the offseason, the deal is incredibly unique in that the Celtics and Cavs still remain the two best teams in the Eastern Conference. Both should be the favorites to return to the Conference Finals.

While Boston gave up a lot, the important thing for president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was keeping rookie Jayson Tatum and second-year guard Jaylen Brown. It’s also possible that the Celtics did not want to give Thomas a max contract, but they will have no problem offering one to Irving, who is three years younger.