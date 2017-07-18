Report: Cavs were close to getting Jimmy Butler before David Griffin left

The Cleveland Cavaliers were reportedly on the verge of adding another star player to the mix this offseason before they parted ways with their former general manager.

In a story outlining the reasons why LeBron James is frustrated with the way things have gone in Cleveland this offseason, Jeff Zilgitt of USA Today cited sources who claim the Cavs were “close to making a deal” for Jimmy Butler the day owner Dan Gilbert decided he is not going to keep former GM David Griffin. The details of the potential trade were not revealed, though it’s safe to assume the Cavs would have had to include a third team to reach a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

The reports surrounding Butler before he was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves were all over the place. At first, there were rumblings that the star swingman was pushing for a trade to the Cavs. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a report surfaced stating that Cleveland players were telling Butler to stay away after Griffin was ousted.

It’s possible none of that was true, but the storylines are all interesting when you connect the dots. There’s a growing sense that LeBron could leave Cleveland once again when he opts out of his contract next summer, though it’s unclear which team he would be interested in joining. The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a possible suitor, but why would LeBron leave the Eastern Conference when the West is so much stronger?

One thing we know for sure is that Griffin had the support of King James — at least publicly. Conspiracy theorists will tell you LeBron is preparing to move on, and the Cavs might be willing to accept that. Time will tell.

