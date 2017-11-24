Report: Cavs could consider DeAndre Jordan-Tristan Thompson swap

Would DeAndre Jordan be the missing piece to help the Cleveland Cavaliers better compete with the Golden State Warriors? They may think so.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported on Friday that a league source believes the Cavs would consider a Jordan-Tristan Thompson swap. Vardon also adds that a first-rounder would “likely” be involved from Cleveland’s end as well.

The 29-year-old Jordan, who can be a free agent after the season if he declines his $24.1 million player option for 2018-19, has recently been coming up in “multiple” trade conversations, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. That makes sense with the Clippers at 6-11 on the year and maybe considering blowing it up with Patrick Beverley lost for the season due to knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Thompson, 26, is in Year Three of a fairly bad five-year, $82 million deal. However, adding a first-rounder could sweeten the pot for the Clippers, who have reportedly been open to moving Jordan for months.