Report: Cavs could waive DeAndre Liggins to reduce cost of replacing Andrew Bogut

The Cleveland Cavaliers are feeling the fallout from Andrew Bogut’s injury.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports on Wednesday that Bogut, who has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a fractured left fibula, cost the Cavs nearly $1 million in salary and luxury tax and bringing in another player to replace him could cost them another $1 million. With the Cavs facing a luxury tax bill that is nothing short of obscene, McMenamin adds that they could choose to waive an additional player (most likely swingman DeAndre Liggins) in the hopes of receiving some cap relief.

Liggins, who will turn 29 later this month, is averaging just 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.9 minutes per game for the Cavs this season. But he has provided them solid second unit value as a defensive specialist and has even started 19 games on the year.

The Cavaliers already have a few targets in mind to replace Bogut (whose injury you can see video of here). But doing so would almost certainly come at the cost of a useful wing defender, though JR Smith’s imminent return from thumb surgery should help soften the blow.

Image via DeAndre Liggins on Instagram