Cavs GM wants to add another playmaker

Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin spoke with the media on Friday and made it pretty clear that he wants to add another playmaker to the team.

Nearly a week after the Cavs acquired sharpshooter Kyle Korver from Atlanta, Griffin explained that the team still wants to make another addition.

“It’s something where we’re all pretty keenly aware that it would help take some burden off of Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron [James] as our primary playmaker, so if we could get somebody else that could do it … and it really doesn’t even have to be a point guard; it’s just we need playmaking,” Griffin said Friday via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“So, again, the hope is that Kyle gives us the opportunity to create some offense another way and make us less dependent on those two play creators. Obviously coach [Tyronn Lue] has done some creative things with Kevin Love to make offense run through him as well. But all season long, we’ve known we need more playmaking and just more intelligence at times on the floor in terms of the decision-making. We’ll continue to try to improve.”

Korver hasn’t found his way with the Cavs just yet. He went 1-for-5 in each of his two games with his new team, but he’s still a career 42.8 percent 3-point shooter, so he should be expected to turn things around.

The Cavs have also retooled their starting lineup, as they replaced DeAndre Liggins with Iman Shumpert. Perhaps if the team is able to acquire another player as Griffin desires, there will be more lineup changes in store.