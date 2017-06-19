Cavs, GM David Griffin part ways

The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a critical time for their franchise, and they may be doing so under new leadership.

The Cavs and GM David Griffin are parting ways, as first reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert issued a statement saying the two sides mutually agreed not to extend Griffin’s contract, which expires at the end of the month.

The Cavs' statement on David Griffin: pic.twitter.com/BRkxoTmBBA — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 19, 2017

Assistant GM Trent Redden is also out.

What is very surprising: Cavs assistant GM Trent Redden, very highly respected around the league, is also out. Wow. Total house cleaning. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017

Griffin has been with the Cavs since 2010, serving as GM since 2014. Reports have said that Griffin was seeking a significant raise from Cleveland after receiving interest from the Magic, Hawks and Bucks this offseason.

Griffin reportedly has been making under $2 million per year as the Cavs’ GM, which is under market for an executive whose team has reached three straight Finals.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Chauncey Billups is expected to emerge as a front-runner for the job:

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs — "Just couldn't agree on future," source says – Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Whoever takes over has the task of trying to construct a roster that’s better suited to take on the Warriors. The Cavs are in the middle of trade talks for both Paul George and Jimmy Butler.

What’s the reaction like?