Report: Cavs operating as if Kyrie Irving trade is ‘inevitable’

Kyrie Irving has two years remaining on his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so the team has the option of being patient with the star point guard and seeing if he will change his mind about wanting to leave. But according to one report, the Cavs are operating as though a divorce is imminent.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com was told by sources that the Cavs are acting as though trading Irving is “inevitable” and that there is “little chance of salvaging their relationship with him.”

The Cavs are understandably upset that the news about Irving’s trade request leaked, as that could significantly weaken their position. If teams know it is only a matter of time before Irving is dealt, they’re less likely to give up much in a potential deal. We’ve seen a similar situation unfold with Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks, though Irving is nearly 10 years younger than Anthony and a far more valuable player at this point in his career.

According to Lowe, Cleveland is seeking a significant package from interested teams with an emphasis on landing a “blue-chip young player.” They would like to get multiple veteran players and a younger player with big potential in addition to draft picks. If the Cavs are able to get that type of haul, they feel they will be prepared whether LeBron James decides to stay or leave next summer.

One team that has all of the assets the Cavs are seeking is the Boston Celtics, and Lowe reports that they have asked Cleveland to be kept in the loop. However, the Cavs would likely prefer to trade their star guard to a team other than their biggest competitor in the Eastern Conference.

If you believe what this NBA executive said about the Irving situation, it could be a while before the Cavs sort things out. Until then, they’ll continue to field numerous phone calls and shop for the best offer.