Cavs could turn to Larry Sanders, Jared Sullinger after Bogut injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have some options available if they want to replace Andrew Bogut in light of the center’s injury.

Bogut suffered a fractured leg during his Cavaliers debut on Monday night (video here). With the center set to miss time, the Cavaliers could choose to buy out the remainder of Bogut’s contract and fill his roster spot with someone else.

Two players they could have interest in are free agents Larry Sanders and Jared Sullinger. TNT’s David Aldridge said he thought the Cavs could get more serious about Sanders now.

Suspect the Cavs passing interest in @l8show_thegoat about to get a lot more serious after Bogut injury tonight. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 7, 2017

Real GM/Fan Rag Sports’ Keith Smith says the Cavs will consider both Sanders and Sullinger if they decide to move on from Bogut.

Sources indicate Cleveland isn't ready to move on anyone else this quickly, but will consider Larry Sanders and Jared Sullinger if they do. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 7, 2017

Sullinger was waived by the Suns in late February. He reportedly has received interest from the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics since then. The big man has only played 119 minutes in 11 games this season, but was a steady contributor for the Celtics from 2012-2015.

Sanders has not played in the NBA since the 2014-2015. He showed potential with the Milwaukee Bucks but there were serious questions about his interest in playing professional basketball. Sanders has been working out for teams in an attempt at an NBA comeback and even reportedly had an NBA offer recently. His consistent legal troubles off the court have been issues for teams interested in signing him.