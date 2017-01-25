Report: Cavs have ‘no interest’ in Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James unloaded on the Cleveland Cavaliers this week for not putting enough pieces around him, and that has led to some speculation about a possible Carmelo Anthony trade. According to one report, there is zero chance of that happening.

ESPN’s Ryen Russillo said Wednesday that sources have told him the Cavs have “no interest” in trading for Anthony.

Sources have told me Cavs have no interest in Melo and wouldn't trade Love for him. The Melo to CLE thing ain't happening. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 25, 2017

It’s not surprising that Anthony’s name has come up. Carmelo is not getting along with Knicks president Phil Jackson, and it appears their relationship is beyond repair. While Anthony has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Knicks, one report claimed he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for two teams, and the Cavs are one of them.

While the thought of LeBron and Carmelo sharing the court is exciting, it would not solve the issues James feels the Cavs currently have. LeBron recently urged the team to explore the possibility of adding a point guard, and he called the Cavs a “top-heavy” team in his harsh comments on Monday. You can read more of what he had to say here.

LeBron feels the Cavs need more depth. Adding a player who has averaged nearly 20 shots per game throughout his career would not solve much.