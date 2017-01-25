Cavs reportedly reject Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love trade

Some rumors have suggested the Cavaliers might be interested in acquiring Carmelo Anthony in a trade, but that does not appear to be the case.

Earlier on Wednesday we shared a report saying that the Cavs were not interested in acquiring ‘Melo from the Knicks. Now a reports says they specifically rejected a trade offer of Anthony for Kevin Love.

Story posting now with @chrisbhaynes: ESPN sources say Knicks HAVE tried to engage Cleveland in Melo-for-Love trade talks but were rebuffed — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 25, 2017

LeBron James has been vocal about the Cavaliers needing to add playmakers to the roster, and ‘Melo would certainly fit that bill. But he doesn’t want it to come at the cost of one of the team’s most important players like Love.

Even though the Cavaliers rejected this trade proposal, there is something notable about the story. We know that the Knicks are open to trading Anthony and have even shopped the forward. Anthony has a full no-trade clause he would have to waive. A previous report said he and the Knicks would be parting ways by next season.