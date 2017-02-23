Report: Cavs have interest in signing Andrew Bogut

The Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in signing Andrew Bogut if the center becomes available, according to a report.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes says the Cavaliers have been monitoring Bogut as a potential buyout candidate.

Cleveland has been monitoring Andrew Bogut all season as a potential buyout target. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

Bogut was with Dallas to start the season and knew it was a possibility he would be traded prior to the deadline. He was part of the Mavericks’ trade with Philly that yielded Nerlens Noel.

Reports say the 76ers will look to trade Bogut to another team after acquiring him from Dallas. If they are unable to do so, he would likely be bought out of his contract and become a free agent.

If Bogut becomes available and signs with Cleveland, then he would be playing for the Cavs in the playoffs a year after facing them in the NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors.