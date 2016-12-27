Report: Cavs upset Kevin Durant wasn’t given taunting technical on Christmas

The plot continues to thicken in the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry.

According to a report by Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cavaliers were irked that Richard Jefferson was given a taunting technical foul on Christmas Day after dunking on and winking at Kevin Durant when they believed Durant had been getting away with much worse during the game.

From Lloyd’s report:

Cavs players were upset Jefferson was T’d up because, in their opinion, Durant was doing far worse. Durant dropped some choice expletives on Kevin Love following his dunks, including calling him a motherf—–. Players questioned how Durant can get away with calling a player that while Jefferson gets whistled for a smile and a wink.

Jefferson was whistled for the questionable technical after his poster dunk on Durant early in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 109-108 win.

We already know that there’s no love lost between these two teams, but at least Jefferson got the last laugh in the end after his alleged trip of Durant on the final play of the game went uncalled to seal the victory for the Cavs.

