Report: Cavs ‘very unlikely’ to trade for Paul George in three-team deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly explored ways to acquire Indiana Pacers star swingman Paul George, but it does not sound like they are anywhere close to completing a trade.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Pacers and Cavs discussed a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets that also involves Kevin Love, but sources told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com that the discussion was “nothing serious.”

As first reported by ESPN, the Cavs engaged the Nuggets as a possible third team to facilitate a trade for the All-Star George on draft night, but a source said the discussion was “nothing serious” and “very unlikely” to happen now. Essentially, Cleveland was trying several avenues to corral the mix of high draft pick and young players the Pacers wanted for George, who informed them he will become a free agent and leave after next season.

The Cavs do not have the draft capital the Pacers are seeking in any potential George trade, so they would need to find a way to get a third team involved. That complicates things, and it doesn’t help that many teams don’t want to take on Love’s contract.

Cleveland is not the only team interested in George, and there’s another potential landing spot that could net the Pacers more draft assets.