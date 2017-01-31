Report: Cavs to work out Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, other free agents

Following a month in which they won just seven of 15 games and LeBron James publicly complained about not having enough help around him, the Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to scour the free agent pool for immediate assistance.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports that the Cavs are going to host a big workout with free agents on Wednesday and hope to sign one before the All-Star break in two weeks. Among those in attendance will be Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich.

LeBron said earlier this month that the Cavs need to bring in a backup point guard who can make an impact, and he won two championships with Chalmers with the Miami Heat. Chalmers says he is fully recovered from a torn Achilles he suffered with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and Haynes believes he is the top option for Cleveland.

There were rumblings a few weeks ago that the Cavs were eyeing a bigger backcourt name via trade, but Chalmers may be the safer option. If the 30-year-old can prove he is fully healthy, his familiarity with James will likely work in his favor.

Stephenson, of course, went viral during the playoffs two years ago for blowing in LeBron’s ear. You can watch that video here, if you must. Apparently his desperate efforts to get under LeBron’s skin were not enough to scare the Cavs off.