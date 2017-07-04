Celtics reportedly feel ‘really good’ about chances of signing Gordon Hayward

The Utah Jazz held a meeting with Gordon Hayward on Monday that lasted around three hours, but that has apparently done nothing to squash the hopes of the Boston Celtics.

Appearing on “SportsCenter” Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Chris Haynes said he has heard from sources that the Celtics are very confident they can sign Hayward.

“I’m hearing Boston is feeling really good about their chances of getting him,” Haynes said. “I don’t know what that means, but I’ve been talking to people in Boston and they feel really, really good about their shot.”

The Jazz already made one trade that they believe boosts their chances of re-signing Hayward, but there has been a lot of talk about the former Butler star’s relationship with Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who coached Hayward in college.

Hayward would have to take less money to sign with a team other than the Jazz, and one line of thought is that he will remain loyal to the team that drafted him. If he does decide to leave, the Celtics have as good a shot as anyone.