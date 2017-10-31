Celtics have funny nickname for rookie Semi Ojeleye

Youngsters Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may be garnering most of the attention, but the Boston Celtics don’t want you to forget about Semi Ojeleye.

After the Celtics’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, guard Terry Rozier revealed the team’s funny nickname for the rookie forward Ojeleye, per Jay King of MassLive.com.

Terry Rozier on Semi Ojeleye: "We call him the Incredible Hulk." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 31, 2017

Ojeleye, 22, was drafted by Boston in the second round of this year’s draft and has already seen action in six of the team’s seven games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes a night. The nickname may not catch on a la this ex-Celtics forward, but the green theme definitely deserves style points.

