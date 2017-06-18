Report: Celtics have interest in Anthony Davis

The Boston Celtics definitely have the interest and the means to make a big splash this offseason.

According to Chris Mannix of the Vertical, the Celtics have eyed New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis as a potential trade target.

The Pelicans, however, have no intention of trading their star big man. Davis is on a team-friendly contract through 2021, and the organization is committed to making the Davis-DeMarcus Cousins pairing work next season.

Davis would have certainly fit the mold of the type of player the Celtics reportedly want to acquire. That will obviously be much easier said than done, and while you can appreciate the Celtics aiming high, they’re going to have to look at other, more reasonable options.