Report: Celtics showing interest in Kyrie Irving trade

Could Kyrie Irving be moving from one Eastern power player to another?

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports on Monday that the Boston Celtics have called the Cleveland Cavaliers to say “they would like to be kept in the loop” on Irving trade talks. Lowe adds that the Celtics can offer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and one of their coveted future first-round draft picks but also says that a trade between the two teams “seems unlikely.”

The Celtics aren’t on Irving’s reported list of preferred trade destinations. But for what it’s worth, they would likely offer him the best chance to stay in the inferior Eastern Conference and still compete for a title. It would also be much easier for Irving to compete for face-of-the-franchise status with a Gordon Hayward-type than with a LeBron James-type, so don’t count Boston out yet.