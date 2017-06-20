Celtics reportedly interested in trading for Kristaps Porzingis

The New York Knicks are said to be open to trading Kristaps Porzingis, and the Boston Celtics want to acquire the 21-year-old.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports that the Celtics are among several teams who are interested in Porzingis. Boston holds the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and Phil Jackson could be interested in pairing that selection with his team’s No. 8 pick. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Jackson has already begun considering potential replacements for Porzingis.

Sources: Phil Jackson met with Lauri Markkanen in New York on Monday, a player whom he's considering at No. 8 should Knicks move Porzingis. https://t.co/44d8EqMoBm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

While Porzingis has been a lone bright spot for the Knicks in the two seasons since Jackson took over the team’s basketball operations department, the former No. 4 overall pick skipped his exit meeting at the end of last season and is reportedly unhappy with the direction of the team. Porzingis’ brother and agent, Janis Porzingis, told ESPN’s Ian Begley on Tuesday that Kristaps wants to remain in New York. Janis also implied, however, that his brother is unhappy with the team’s management.

“Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York,” Janis Porzingis said. “He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he’s going to be traded, he’s going to play out his contract and decide his future on his own.”

The Celtics reportedly have their eye on trying to acquire two other star players, but Porzingis becoming available could alter their plans. Boston wants to continue to contend while also positioning itself to be the best team in the Eastern Conference when LeBron James is done playing. Acquiring Porzingis would help them accomplish both of those goals.