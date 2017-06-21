Report: Celtics leaning toward drafting Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics appear to be looking at two players with the third overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and the refusal of one of those players to meet with the team could make Danny Ainge’s decision an easy one.

Former Kansas star Josh Jackson has not granted the Celtics a workout, though the team was able to obtain his medical records this week. Still, ESPN’s Chad Ford is reporting that Boston is leaning toward drafting Duke forward Jayson Tatum.

Celtics finally received Josh Jackson's medicals, but he still won't workout for Boston. C's still debating but appear to be leaning Tatum — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 21, 2017

Unlike Jackson, Tatum did work out with the Celtics earlier in the week. The 19-year-old averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

The Celtics already have plenty of depth in their back court with Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley starting and Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier coming off the bench, so it makes sense that they traded back to No. 3 with guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball expected to go first and second overall. Ainge said after completing the trade that he is confident Boston will get the same player at No. 3 that it would have gotten at No. 1.

There have been rumblings that the Celtics could pull off a blockbuster trade for a certain superstar before Thursday, but that appears less likely now.