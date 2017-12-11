pixel 1
Celtics’ Marcus Morris reportedly expected to miss extended time

December 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is expected to miss extended time due to a knee injury that’s been bothering him all season.

Morris has played in just 16 of the Celtics’ 28 games this season due to a lingering knee problem. He missed two of the team’s last three games, and now Boston is trying to work on a better solution to alleviate the issues, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

In addition to missing some time recently, Morris missed the first eight games of the season due to knee soreness. He has been a factor in his first season in Boston when healthy. The 28-year-old has averaged 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game.

